BANDON — A Call to Artists for Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio's Collage Exhibition 'Stepping Out'. Two-dimensional, or 3-D collage work will be accepted. The total finish size limit is 16-by-20 inches, that includes the frame. Pieces must be wired and ready to hang, no sawtooth hangers.
Non-refundable fees to exhibit are: $10 for the first piece; and $5 each for the second and third piece. All art must be for sale and priced. (The gallery commission on sales will be 25 percent). The application is available at www.artbytheseagallery.com.
Art will be accepted between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30 at the gallery located at 145 Filmore Ave. SE in Bandon. Entry forms must be completed to submit art, and you are invited to include your biography to be shown in the collage show binder.
Judge for the show, Janne Lavalle, will award the 1st prize $50, 2nd prize $25, 3rd prize $15, plus honorable mention ribbon awards. A People’s Choice Award will be decided by public ballot, the winner to receive a one month exhibition as featured artist at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio during 2020.
The Artist Reception will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at at Art by the Sea Gallery & Studio in Bandon.
Still have questions? Email artbytheseagalleryandstudio@gmail.com or call 541-347-5355.