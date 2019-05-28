NORTH BEND — The 14th annual Relay for Life "Christmas in June" Bunco Fundraiser hosted by Team For Family & Friends will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., but seating may be limited. Tickets are $25 each and will include lunch and snacks. Call or text to reserve your ticket: July at 541-404-5454 or Jenny at 541-297-6800.
In addition to food and fun, there will be cash prizes, door prizes, a silent auction and vendors for your Christmas in June shopping. To date Tupperware, LulaRoe, Pampered Chef, and Paparazzi Jewelry.
Proceeds go to American Cancer Society.