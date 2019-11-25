COOS BAY — Learn to build a textured media background with Ilese Levitt from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Gallery By the Bay Art Studio located at 2100 Union Ave., in North Bend. Students are welcome 14 and older with an adult.
Students are invited to make a mixed media art work stand-out with dynamic textures and backgrounds. In this one-day workshop, participants will have the opportunity to use gesso, molding paste, plaster and collaged backgrounds, to create their own gel-printed and painted papers. Mixed media art is all about the layers. Class members will explore fun techniques to build interest and take their art work to the next level.
All materials will be supplied, but class will only take place if there are at least four students, so bring a friend. Bring a lunch, too. The class fee is $25 per person.
For more information or to register, call or text 541-751-5110.