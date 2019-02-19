BROOKINGS — The Chetco Grange in beautiful coastal Brookings will host the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers on March 23 for the annual Brookings Jamboree. The doors will open at 9 a.m. with an open circle jam that will continue until 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join in with their acoustic stringed instruments.
Next, the chairs will be rearranged and the Grange will become an auditorium filled with music. The young musicians will be featured on stage from 11-11:30 a.m. Then at noon the Fiddle Jamboree kicks off the afternoon show. A wide variety of performers will follow in succession until 2 p.m., at which time the stage show reverts back into a Circle Jam format and continue until 4 p.m. when all are welcome to join.
This event is hosted by the coastal District 5 of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, and showcases the talents of the South Coast musicians as well as various musicians from other districts.
"The Chetco Grange will be offering a delicious $5 box lunch that will include dessert during the show. So pull out your instrument, your cowboy shirt and your dancing shoes and come on out and support these two nonprofit organizations," said a spokeswoman.
There is no admission to attend, though donations are always appreciated. The Chetco Grange is located on U.S. Highway 101 and Shopping Center Avenue in Brookings/Harbor.
District 5 of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association encompasses the central and South Coast. Everyone is invited to come and join the event and be part the mission to “promote, preserve and perpetuate” old time music.