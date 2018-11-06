NORTH BEND — David Victor, formerly of the '80s sensational rock band Boston, will be at The Mill Casino for two shows. The one-two punch performances — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. showings, will be held Saturday, Nov. 10.
Victor, the former vocalist/guitarist for Boston, re-creates the amazing music of two classic rock music icons with Bostyx. The group will perform best-loved hits including: "More Than a Feeling," "Come Sail Away," "Lady" and "Foreplay/Long Time." Bostyx also will delve into deeper album cuts including Styx's "Crystal Ball" and Boston's "A Man I'll Never Be," a fan-favorite song that Boston has not performed live since the 1980s.
The spectacular lineup of LA’s finest professional rock musicians, Bostyx features: Glenn Jost, the drummer who is a monster behind the kit while handling the operatic vocal stylings of Styx’s Dennis DeYoung; Roby Duron will perform the intricate lead guitar work of the ensemble with style and showmanship; Manny Aguire will handling the complex bass lines with dexterity; and Victor Bender, keyboardist will perform the sophisticated arrangements, including the blistering “Foreplay,” with ease.
This is a 21 and older venue. Tickets $20-25 are available by calling 541-756-8800, ext. 9, or online at www.themillcasino.com.