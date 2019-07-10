COOS BAY — Oregon Coast Music Association partners with 7-Devils Brewing Co. to present John Craigie for his first ever concert in Coos Bay. Renowned for his eloquent Americana style, engaging live shows, and off-the-cuff clever observations, John Craigie carries on the legacy of classic singer-songwriters, while blazing a trail of his own. His music speaks loudly to both audiences and fellow artists.
His fifth full-length album, "No Rain, No Rose" boasted two collaborations with Gregory Alan Isakov, namely “Highway Blood” and “I Am California.” Both quickly cracked 1 million Spotify streams and still counting. His knack for a captivating narratives and rustic aural palettes powered the 13-track offering.
When Craigie plays, his performance can make you laugh and cry as he takes his audience on a musical journey. “It’s about transparency,” Cragie explains. “The storytelling enables listeners to relate. Really good music doesn’t make you feel good; it makes you feel like you’re not alone.” Cragie's performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in the Boathouse Auditorium. Tickets are available for $20 each online at www.oregoncoastmusic.org or at 7 Devils.