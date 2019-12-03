COOS BAY — A Holiday Open House will be held at Coos Bay Boat Building Center on Friday, Dec. 13. Doors will open at the center, 100 Newmark Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, featuring brats, sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans and dessert will be available for a suggested donation of $15 or come as a pair and eat for $25. A choice of beverages will be served as well with brew available from 7 Devils Brewing Co.
This year's event will have information available on upcoming classes and workshops. There will be displays and demonstrations including scrimshaw with Bob Hergert, felting with Judy Berg, Little Free Libraries by Dana Gaab, skateboard building with Crystal Kralicek, cedar strip canoes with Mike and Pete, and other woodworker's projects.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information about the Boat Building Center, visit their webpage at www.coosboats.org.