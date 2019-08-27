COOS BAY — Returning to the area to perform is Blair Crimmins & the Hookers. They can be heard at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at 7 Devils Brewing Co.
People may remember parts of their set from the 2017 season's final Music on the Bay free concert in Mingus Park.
Blair Crimmins of Atlanta, Ga., was determined to bring Ragtime and 1920’s style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast, he developed a sound that is at once modern while rooted deeply in the past. Today four years, and 500 shows later, he is touring the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Crimmins is a multi-instrumentalist and music academic, who writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans-style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone. His debut 2010 release The "Musical Stylings Of" became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta making him the most requested band on the air.
In 2012, Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film “Old Man Cabbage.” The following year, Crimmins was the critics pick for "Best Song Writer" of 2013 in Creative Loafing’s Best of ATL issue. His album, entitled "Sing-a-longs!" went to No. 21 on the EuroAmerican radio chart and earned him a nomination at The Georgia Music Awards for Best Jazz Artist. Crimmins' latest release and fourth studio album is "You Gotta Sell Something. Crimmins and his band's 2017 tour will feature some of those new songs as well as old favorites.