Through my involvement with the Coos Bay Downtown Association's promotions committee I get to help with one major event. Since Music on the Corner is no more, I volunteered to take over the "It's All Berry Good" recipe contest.
NW Natural will sponsor the contest for the third year and will provide a $100 gift card to the grand prize winner. I got that part all figured out. Then I asked management here at The World about prizes and got some gift cards and a subscription to the newspaper. Then I had a brilliant idea - a crown!
I reached out to Ilese Levitt at the Artist Loft Gallery and she directed me to Tricia Hayden. I asked Tricia and she responded with, "Yes, I would love to create a crown for the event. I have made other crowns and masks, for me its a whole lot of fun. I have already started thinking of ideas for the crown." That was clear back in May.
I had no idea what to expect because I know when I create art it just flows. Direction for some reason stifles my creativity so I gave her carte blanche.
The crown is currently on display in the front window of the Artist Loft Gallery, so if you get a chance, check it out. I was thrilled to see what Tricia came up with. I was informed the Miss Coos County ladies will be assisting with announcing the winner; it seems appropriate since they're familiar with ceremonies and crowning and such.
I gave Tricia a call to thank her and got the run down. She used woven wire for the stems, little rhinestones for dew drops, the blackberries well for blackberries of course, and clay to make leaves. "I tried to make it as realistic as I could to the blackberry bush," said Hayden.
There's even a miniature frying pan and sauce pan hanging from the front of the crown. "I just happen to have a charm bracelet with those on it, and I put little beads in there because it's a cooking contest," stated Hayden.
"It was fun to do, it taught me a lot. And it's Velcro on the side so it can be made larger or smaller."
She described her process to me and I am amazed at how much time and energy she put into this project. "The weaving of the stems, took a long time but I thought it added a lot, rather than just rainbow wire," said Hayden describing just a part of her creative process.
When I asked if she was willing to do it again she said, "As long as I am able to, because it was great fun."
At the end of the conversation she was thanking me. How cool is that? She said, "It really was a privilege to do it, it really got my imagination going."
On another note, a big shout out to Walt at Coos Cycle. The Coos Bay Downtown Association members work to make Farmers Market, the Blackberry Arts Festival, Bay Area Fun Festival and other events happen. Walt and his merry crew of Harley-Davidson riders stepped up to organize this year's Bay Area Fun Festival Parade. If there is something you would like to contribute to the many things happening downtown, please reach out to the Coos Bay Downtown Association. Volunteers can always be utilized.