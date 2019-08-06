COOS BAY — The Blackberry Bar at 7 Devils Brewing Co. will return and starts Friday, Aug. 23.
The bar features an expanded menu offering seasonal blackberry lemonade, blackberry ale, blackberry kombucha, cocktails and desserts. Additionally there will be a special outdoor barbecue, a cornhole game for kids of all ages and live music.
Featured music kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 with folk music presented by The Brothers Reed. Saturday Gator Nation will play some Zydeco between 2-6 p.m. and then Aurora will take the stage at 7 p.m. with their rock covers; and Sunday afternoon will feature Bay City Swing.