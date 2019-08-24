SOUTH COAST — The Cape Arago Audubon Society will be bringing both advanced and beginning birders alike to the Southern Oregon Coast on Sept. 20-22 to see and hear award-winning presentations on red knots and black oystercatchers at the 33rd Oregon Shorebird Festival.
The festival is a celebration of Oregon shorebirds and an educational experience at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston, 63466 Boat Basin Road, and in Coos Bay and Bandon, with field trips, talks, bird watching and shared meals.
Janet Essley will present on one of the farthest migrating species in the world, the red knot sandpiper. She will take participants on a journey with the red knot species of the Americas, roselaari and rufa, from their breeding grounds to non-breeding sites and back again, dipping into amazing sandpiper physiology related to their ability to migrate such long distances. Through the Cultural Cartography, Essley will guide participants with incredible works of art through the science and conservation of this impressive shorebird.
The black oystercatcher is a charismatic and conspicuous shorebird of the West Coast and currently is classified as a species of high conservation concern. Their health and reproductive success are being closely monitored by the Oregon Black Oystercatcher Project, co-led by Audubon Society of Portland staff scientist Joe Liebezeit. Liebezeit will present on the monitoring project aiming to provide new information about this species’ biology to better inform methods of protection.
Information about the festival as well as registration details can be found at www.oregonshorebirdfestival.org. Contact Harv Schubothe at 541-297-2342 for additional information.