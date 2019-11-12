CHARLESTON — While a turkey is likely the bird most people are thinking about in November, the South Slough Reserve is offering people an opportunity to view many different types of birds that can be found at Millicoma Marsh on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. People can hike the marsh trails with an interpreter, with binoculars and spotting scopes provided.
Dress for the weather while enjoying a day at the marsh. Meet in the parking lot on Fourth Avenue in Eastside, directly behind Millicoma Middle School.
This day of birding is limited to maximum of 15 participants. While the event is free, those who plan to attend are asked to reserve your spot online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126 or eric.s.dean@dsl.state.or.us