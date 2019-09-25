COOS BAY — The next First Tuesday Talk lecture series at Coos History Museum will feature Bill Mast, a local rancher, author, and Coos County Historical Society Board Member with his presentation, "A Historical Perspective on Ranching on the South Coast." The Talk will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, and admission is free to Coos History Museum members or $7. The museum exhibits and the museum store will be open during the lecture.
His presentation will include a summary of Coos County agriculture from Native American life to the current era. Mast will share about the surprising diversity of crops and livestock produced in Coos County over the years, and the individuals who helped make it happen. The lecture also will explore the many ways in which events off of the farm affected local agriculture.
Mast grew up in Lee Valley on his family’s farm, established in 1873 by his great-grandfather, William P. Mast. His parents were Hollis and Ann Mast. Mast received his formal education in Myrtle Point public schools and Oregon State University where he was able to spend a year in New Zealand as an exchange student at Lincoln University. After graduating from Oregon State in 1978, he returned to the farm, working with dairy, sheep and beef cattle. He retired from the dairy business in 2011 to concentrate on raising sheep and studying local history. In 2014 he published the book “Coos County Agriculture – A Short History.” Mast has been serving as a trustee of the Coos County Historical Society since 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or visit their website at www.cooshistory.org.