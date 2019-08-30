{{featured_button_text}}
NORTH BEND — Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury will give an updated presentation of his climate change talk, “Watershed Moments for Salmon,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at North Bend Public Library.

Bradbury was was trained by former Vice President Al Gore in 2006, and has since given over 500 localized presentations in Oregon. In his words, “The climate is changing rapidly and we need to respond as quickly as possible. The purpose of the presentation is to show both the global and local impacts and outline solutions we can all help implement.”

This presentation is free and open to the public.

