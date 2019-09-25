COOS BAY — "Betty LaDuke Retrospective: Celebrating Cultural Diversity," an exhibition of paintings and etchings by Betty LaDuke, will be on display at Coos Art Museum from Oct. 11 through Dec. 7, 2019. A free public opening for the exhibition will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, LaDuke will present an illustrated talk about her art and life, "From Oregon to Timbuktu, Celebrating Cultural Diversity." The talk is free and open to the public.
In her over 65 year artistic career Ashland, Ore., artist Betty LaDuke has created a body of work rich in personal engagement with the diversity of world culture. LaDuke’s art focuses on the interconnectedness of all people through feminist, spiritual, and family themes. This retrospective traces her career through 54 works in both acrylic and etching including nine major works from Coos Art Museum’s own Permanent Collection. The exhibition and accompanying illustrated catalog were funded by a generous grant from The Ford Family Foundation of Roseburg, Ore.
The exhibition curated by Dana Rieck, Preparator Coos Art Museum, is accompanied by an illustrated catalog with essays by Jonathan Bucci, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Hallie Ford Museum of Art and Steven Broocks, Executive Director, Coos Art Museum. The exhibition and catalog were funded by a generous grant from The Ford Family Foundation of Roseburg, Ore.
