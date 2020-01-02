NORTH BEND — Do you remember the late great Phyllis Diller? Did you like her jokes? Want to hear some?
The amazing Betty Bangs started doing her 15-20 minute Phyllis Diller schtick about three years ago, "I've had five performances in the past 10 days. Some still to come after the first of the year."
Betty shared that, "It came about when our Center (Unity by The Bay Spiritual Center) had their Christmas party followed by a Talent/No Talent Show. Everyone had to do a skit or something for fun. I couldn't think of anything. But one morning I was back-combing my hair on top, to give me a little height, I raised up and looked in the mirror and shouted, "I look like Phyllis Diller!"
"Our minister helped me go online picking out the jokes. I performed them in my own way, people laughed. I had a good time and so started my entrance into the retirement homes: Evergreen (Court) was first; Bay Area Artists Association and Coos Art Museum Christmas parties; Charleston Garden Club Christmas parties; and others. When Inland Point invited me for their talent show, I won the Senior Idol designation," related Betty.
"I do it because the jokes are from the generation of those in the assisted living facilities and retirement homes, my generation." Most of the folks Betty performs for are younger. "It makes me happy to hear them laugh, recalling when Phyllis was at her peak," said Betty.
She says "I always change the jokes for each group so they are not repeats. Phyllis has left 51,000 for the public to enjoy. The jokes are clean. She never used four-letter words and was the first woman to break into stand-up comedy."
"I have used three sets of jokes, which I have taken off the internet. So I have enough to keep me going for awhile," Betty added.
She states, "I don't try to sound like her. I just speak loudly and slowly so all can hear. I'm pretty deaf myself, even wearing hearing aids, and I'm pretty sure most of the audience has the same challenge."
"Truthfully, I do it for me. It gives me a lift and purpose, not that I need things to do, you understand," said Betty.
About Phyllis Diller
In the mid-1950s, while working as a journalist for the San Leandro News-Observer, Phyllis Diller appeared as a contestant on Groucho Marx's game show, "You Bet Your Life." Her memorable performance on the show sparked the advent of her national exposure. She received an offer to make her comedic debut at The Purple Onion Comedy Club in San Francisco, where she floored the audience with her dynamic one-liners and comical costumes. This success led to future bookings at New York's Blue Angel, as well as an appearance on "The Jack Paar Show." Diller went on to become a successful comedian, actress and author, recognizable by her eccentric costumes, overdone makeup and trademark laugh. In 1992, she received the American Comedy Award for Lifetime Achievement. Diller was also an accomplished pianist and author. More details are available at biography.com.