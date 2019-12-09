FLORENCE — The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for the best amateur or professional photos of the fun, frolic, famous attractions, iconic buildings, and beautiful scenery of Oregon’s Coastal Playground.
The winner will collect a $250 cash prize and have their submitted photo featured in the Chamber’s resource guide and other printed marketing pieces, on their website, and in social media. A panel of Chamber members will decide the winner. The winner will be announced the week of January 15.
Deadline for entry is January 3, 2020. For more contest information, entry forms, and image release waivers visit florencechamber.com/2019photocontest, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail Contest@FlorenceChamber.com.
“We call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground for a reason,” says Bettina Hannigan, the Chamber’s executive director, “so we’re looking for outstanding amateur or professional photos that convey our coastal playground theme. So download your best photos from you smartphone or camera and send us your highest resolution photos showing the best of Oregon’s Coastal Playground with you and your family having fun here.” she adds.
Photos must be taken within 25 miles of Florence to be eligible. The contest is open to Florence area residents and visitors from all over the world. Amateurs and professionals alike are encouraged to enter. Portrait-oriented photos stand the best chance of being used in print media, though landscape-oriented photos are also encouraged. Ideal photos will be free of watermarks, in .jpg format, color, and 1920x1080 pixels or 8MP, if possible.
By entering the contest, contestants state they have ownership and rights to submit the photo, that the photo is free of encumbrance by other entities, and give the Chamber unlimited rights for the use of photos in its publicity and marketing materials. Entrants do not give up exclusive rights for future use of the photos for their own private use. Entrants must provide signed waivers (photo release forms) granting the Chamber permission to use the image or likeness of anyone included in the photo. Photos selected for use require a signed release by the photographer. Entrants under the age of 18 must have written permission of a parent or guardian.
