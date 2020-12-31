COOS COUNTY ─ As hospitals around the nation report intensive care unit beds nearing capacity during COVID-19’s second wave, Bay Area Hospital states that it is not facing the same situation.
“…(We) are in normal staffing and occupancy rates,” said Liesl Peterson, Bay Area Hospital’s director of critical care and nurse administration.
The New York Times’ December story looked at the alarming rate that hospitals are reporting I.C.U. bed capacity and included an interactive tracker for readers to check how hospitals near them are coping. Though the data is fluid as numbers are being reported, it shows Bay Area Hospital at 89 percent capacity. Peterson said that is not the case as of last week.
“We have a 12-bed I.C.U.,” she said, adding that at the time there were five patients in that unit.
When asked where those five patients were from, she said that it is normal for Curry County residents to travel to Coos County for medical care. However, at the time, all patients were local.
“We have never gotten up to 12 patients,” Peterson said. “And we have a comprehensive plan developed depending on the level of care patients need.”
If more than the 12 available I.C.U. beds are necessary, Peterson said that additional beds have been identified in two other units that could be converted into I.C.U. beds with I.C.U. staffing.
“Those units are right next to the I.C.U.,” she said. “In that situation, we would endeavor to keep staffing ratios with patient ratios for as long as we could.”
For BAH, those ratios are two-to-one with a charge nurse.
In the early months during the pandemic, BAH put up a COVID-19 tent in its parking lot to prepare for what was described as an “inevitable” flood of patients. However, Peterson said the tent was brought down in October because it wasn’t being used and winter weather was on the way.
“But we can set it up whenever we need it,” she said.
For Peterson, she said the pandemic took everyone by surprise but that BAH staff has worked together to develop new procedures to keep people safe.
“We’ve been very fortunate and are in totally normal operations,” she said. “We have plans we hope we won’t have to use if our numbers increase. We have been planning for some time now to take of this community and are prepared to do so.”
According to Dec. 23 statistics provided by Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County has seen 547 COVID-19 cases and six deaths.
