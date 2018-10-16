COOS BAY — The Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop will holding a huge pre-holiday sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in the Myrtlewood Room at the hospital. Everything will be on sale for 40-percent off, with proceeds going toward funding family rentals at the Cancer Center.
For those looking for a fun, rewarding volunteer opportunity, Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary is the place for them. Auxiliary members assist hospital personnel throughout the hospital by transporting patients in wheelchairs, delivering flowers, working in the gift shop, supplementing hospital personal at the front desk and emergency room, assisting with rehabilitation in the Stryker Joint Replacement Center and much, much more. By working only one four-hour shift a week, volunteers will be helping their community and the hospital by doing a valuable service.
Applications are available at Bay Area Hospital front desk, ER volunteer desk and OPI desk (ask a blue-coated volunteer) or online at www.bayareahospital.org.