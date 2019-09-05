COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association will host the 42nd annual Bay Area Fun Festival with this year's theme being "Oh, the Great Outdoors." The two-day festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22 in downtown Coos Bay. Vendors will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Watch for road closures to accommodate runners, the festival's parade and Cruz participants. Parking will be a challenge so plan accordingly. Carpool if you can, ride your bike or walk to town.
In addition to vendors on Central Avenue, the 40th annual Prefontaine Memorial Run, honoring local gold medal Olympian long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Anderson. Runners make the pilgrimage to test their prowess on one of "Pre's" practice routes. The route's finish line will be at Marshfield High School, Pre's alma mater. Runners and walkers will meander back downtown where the excitement will still be high.
Another part of the community will be readying for the Fun Festival Parade set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday so all the parade participants will be making their way toward Second and Golden to stage. This year's parade will be under the management of Coos Cycle's owner and a team of Harley-Davidson riders. Following the parade, take the Coos Watershed Association Storm Drain Mural walking tour.
Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary has limited the Cruz to 500 registered participants, so there will be a hub of activity at The Mill Casino-Hotel for early registration 5:30-7 Friday night or 8-10 Saturday morning and Cruz only registration will continue until 4:30 p.m. at the Rotary booth. Officially, the Show 'N' Shine hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mill Casino-Hotel, then cars will gradually depart and begin staging for Cruz the Coos scheduled from 6-8 p.m. following the parade route.
Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters will host "A Sea of Quilts XXV 2019 Quilt Show" at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Admission will be $5. There will be a raffle for a quilt, demonstrations and quilts galore.
Musicians and music enthusiasts will be making their way toward one of the many free concerts in downtown.
The popular outdoor beer garden and barbecue will be open at 7 Devils Brewing Co. They'll open at 11 a.m. as usual and feature live music. On Saturday from noon-3 p.m., Che's Lounge will perform, and Sam Densmore will perform from 4-7 p.m. Sunday's live music will be provided by Hank Shreve from 2-5 p.m.
K-DOCK will host the festival's Rockfest stage, located on Central Avenue. Saturday's Rockfest lineup begins from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Border Patrol; CRBQ from 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Toyz from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday's Rockfest stage will feature Timberwolf from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Aurora from 1:30-4 p.m.
For additional information, visit https://bayareafunfestival.com.