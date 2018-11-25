COOS BAY — The Bay Area Concert Band will be offering its winter program on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the North Bend Presbyterian Church located just east of Pony Village Mall. Conductor Steve Simpkins will strike the downbeat at 7:30 p.m.
This particular concert features small group ensembles greatly enjoyed by our audience. Many of the ensembles will be playing songs arranged by Dan McGraw. You will hear offerings from flutes, clarinets, a quintet, trombones and low brass.
Full band features will include Overture to a Winter Celebration arranged by James M. Stephensonencapsulating Il Est Ne, Le Divin Enfant, Pat-A-Pan and Good King Wenceslas. This flashy overture truly captures the holiday spirit. You will be delighted with Jingle Bells Forever, combining Jingle Bells by J. Pierpont with Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa and cleverly arranged by Robert W. Smith. Another selection, Christmas, That Special Time arranged by Jack Bullock, will let you recognize O'Tannenbaum, In the Bleak Mid-Winter and Sleigh Ride. This grouping of melodies will create a wonderful holiday mood.
The Bay Area Concert Band now has non-profit status and needs to be a self-sustaining entity. Band musicians pay a fee to participate and the band can accept donations that are tax deductible to the donor. Checks can be made out to the Bay Area Concert Band and are greatly appreciated.
The Concert Band would also like to offer thanks and appreciation to all of the media: newspapers, radio and T.V., that continually publish our announcements.
We hope you can take a moment to enjoy this concert that moves past the commercialism of the season and back to happy holiday memories.