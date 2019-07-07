COOS BAY — A community band has been part of the Coos Bay area since the days of Louis Simpson.
The Bay Area Concert Band has opened every Oregon Coast Music Festival since the festival began in 1978! The community band includes members from all around the south coast, including musicians from Bandon, Coos Bay, Coquille, Hauser, Myrtle Point, and North Bend, and encourages local musicians to join them. The Bay Area Concert Band is now a recognized non-profit organization by the state of Oregon and the IRS.
This year’s noon hour Concert in the Park will include Walt Disney’s "Aladdin," the Sound of the Tijuana Brass, Scott Joplin, "Parade of the Charioteers" from "Ben-Hur," and selections from "West Side Story." Be a part of this summer tradition of music in the park. Bring your family and a picnic. Tap your toes or dance on the grass! Join us for wonderful music performed by distinguished local musicians. Bay Area Concert Band's Concert in the park Saturday, July 13 will be held at Mingus Park. Parking is limited so carpooling and walking is encouraged.