COOS BAY — The Bay Area Concert Band is currently in rehearsal with conductor, Steve Simpkins, for their upcoming Spring Concert to be held 7:30 Thursday, May 16 at the First Presbyterian Church located on 2238 Pony Creek Road in North Bend.
Spring is a great time to think of new beginnings and enhance this newness by enjoying some past musical favorites. The band's program will feature the main theme from “The Empire Strikes Back” written by John Williams. Williams is a brilliant musician whose works include numerous scores such as, "Fiddler on the Roof," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Superman," "The Raider’s March" (for the film’s hero Indiana Jones) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to name a few. This evening’s selection was presented by the Boston Pops Orchestra and conducted by Williams in 1980. One of the most challenging pieces for the band is the “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich, Opus 96 transcribed by Donald Hunsberger. It was first performed in 1954 at a concert in Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre. Surprisingly, Shostakovich wrote the overture with great speed, completing it in three days. Many of the musicians would be easily convinced that the speed in which it was written was carried over to the speed at which it is played. “Big Band Salute” arranged by Eric Osterling will include well known songs such as Opus One, The American Patrol, Big Noise from Winnetka and April in Paris. Brian Balmages, an award-winning younger composer, presents “Beyond the Summit.” As usual, a resounding march will be included.
Join Bay Area Concert Band for this musical feast and support these local musicians. The Bay Area Concert Band is now a non-profit organization so any contributions are greatly appreciated and tax deductible.