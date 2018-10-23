NORTH BEND — The Bay Area Concert Band will open its 2018 season with a concert Thursday, Oct. 25, at the North Bend Presbyterian Church. Steve Simpkins will give the downbeat at 7:30 p.m. at the church located behind Pony Village on Pony Creek Road.
Concert attendees will enjoy a wide variety of musical offerings. A featured selection will be Children’s March “Over the Hills and Far Away,” written by Percy Aldridge Grainger. Grainger, born in Australia and moving to the United States in 1914, was a featured concert pianist in the U.S. He wrote Children’s March, scored for winds, percussion, and piano and considered it one of his happiest compositions. It encapsulated his fondness for wind sonorities and his childlike nature. It was dedicated to ‘my playmate beyond the hills.’ The piano part is being beautifully performed by Susan Massey. “Poet and Peasant Overture” by Franz von Suppe and arranged by Henry Fillmore will be presented. Written in 1846 as an operetta it is rarely performed. But the overture arranged by Henry Fillmore has become a classic at pops concerts for both bands and orchestras. A more modern swing piece, “Caravan,” written by Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol will have audiences tapping their toes. The first version of the song was recorded and performed in 1936 in Hollywood as an instrumental by Barney Bigard and His Jazzopators. The rest of the program will be rounded out with some of the band’s favorite composers; Alfred Reed, John Philip Sousa.
It is our hope that you can attend this concert and appreciate the musical offerings of your local musicians. The concert is free with donations appreciated. The members of the band pay a fee to participate in an effort to cover band expenses now that we are no longer associated with Southwestern Oregon Community College. We have, however, obtained status as a nonprofit organization. Any donations you may wish to offer can be written off as a charitable donation and will pave the way towards continuing this group. Should you wish to donate by check please make it out to the Bay Area Concert Band.