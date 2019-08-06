COOS BAY — The next Bay Area Artists Association meeting, a free event, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Coos Art Museum.
As with plein air (“out of doors,” in English,) this indoor version works under many of the same constraints. You aren't in your studio and you pretty well need to complete your work while you are there, alla prima (very loosely -“all done at one sitting.”)
Why? In order to accurately record the colors, shapes, and composition from sight and not from memory, and all in the time allotted. But, it's a great exercise and hones a painter's skills of recognition and representation. This month, Charles Edmunds has rejiggered the setup. The three still life stations will be set up parallel to the windows, so artists will have more table surface to put their supplies on and won't have to juggle tubes of acrylic on their laps. (Most plein air painters have a favorite setup to make things easier, such as a French easel.)
What do you need to bring? First, your favorite painting materials (which can include oil– alla prima painting means, more literally, “wet on wet.”) And, of course, bring your brushes, and any little thingies you would use if you were actually painting outdoors, save the French easel.
If you are using water media please bring a water container and rags. Everyone who came last year had great fun, and this year should even be better. And, if it rains? Don't worry – participants will be inside with nearby bathrooms and a snack setup.
Don’t forget to visit the Artist of the Month exhibit, upstairs at the Coos Art Museum.
Please visit the BAAA website: http://bayareaartistsassociation.org/member and BAAA Facebook