NORTH BEND — On display at Banner Bank, Pony Village Mall, through December are illustrations from Shinan Barclay’s forthcoming Kindle book “Arctic Adventures: Six Stories About Finding Family Among The Inupiat Eskimos Of Northwest Alaska.”
A multi-media artist, Shinan Barclay [shaNON barrKLAY], explores watercolor, acrylics, pastels, poetry and ceramics. Shinan began her teaching career as a missionary teacher in Arctic Alaska. There, she became the student. The Inupiat Eskimos described the Northern Lights as “dancing spirits, the bridge to Jerusalem.”
That idea launched Barclay's interest in mysticism. “I wanted to dance with those spirits,” Shinan says adding, “Creativity is an inborn quality, and like a muscle, it can be developed and strengthened. Creativity infuses art and art infuses matter with spirit.”
You have free articles remaining.
Shinan’s stories have been translated into Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Czechoslovakian, and Mandarin and have been published in numerous anthologies, five volumes of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. She teaches Nature Writing at Southwestern Oregon Community College, is a columnist for the Oregon Senior News, and hosts Channel 192’s TV show, “Conversations on Creativity,” — interviews with South Coast authors, artists, musicians, environmentalists and other creatives.
Find Shinan on Facebook or call her at 541-888-0114.