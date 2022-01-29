Ziply™ Fiber recently announced plans to build its ultra-high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic network to and throughout Bandon starting this month. This construction will enable access to “Gig-speed” or Gigabit fiber internet, and fiber-based phone services to more than 3,000 residences and businesses for the first time ever in the city.
Ziply Fiber’s expansion is part of its $500 million multi-year investment to improve its network and service in both rural and suburban settings throughout its four-state service area and to help bridge the digital divide that many communities like Bandon have endured for years.
“At Ziply, we’ve always believed that you shouldn’t have to live in a big city to have great internet,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “As a Northwest-based company, we’re proud to be investing to bring fiber to communities in our region and Bandon is a vital example of that. Previously, cities like Bandon tended to be overlooked by national providers when it came to keeping up with the latest internet infrastructure, but we’re definitely here to change that dynamic and to help elevate the connected lives of people every day, and that starts with building fiber in town.”
Pre-construction has already begun, with network design and permitting underway. Residents soon will begin to see trucks and crews in the area running fiber both aerial between telephone poles, as well as underground. Ziply Fiber’s goal is always to leave an area in a condition as good if not better than before construction began. If residents notice something has been missed, the company wants to know about it and asks that details be shared at https://ziplyfiber.com/constructioncleanup.
The build will take several weeks to complete and will include installation of network equipment in a new Bandon-based central office that will house the infrastructure needed to run and manage the network specifically for Bandon. The company is excited to connect its first sets of customers in Bandon in late-February.
With no data caps and no annual contracts for residential users, Ziply Fiber’s construction project comes at a time when more and more families and businesses are looking for fast and reliable internet to support the online needs of daily life in today’s world. Those who wish to check their address for future fiber availability, or who would like to sign-up to be alerted when fiber internet is available at their home or business, can register at https://ziplyfiber.com/Bandon.
Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers; Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses; and a variety of Internet, networking and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers, and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.
Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.
