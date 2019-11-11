GOLD BEACH — Gifts galore will be displayed for sale at the annual Holiday Bazaar Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Event Center on the Beach at 29392 Ellensburg Ave. in Gold Beach.
More than 50 vendors, including many nonprofit organizations, will be showing unique crafts, books, culinary treats, clothing, jewelry and gift items, as well as See's Candy, for sale in Docia Sweet Hall and the Curry Showcase Building.
Enjoy the spirit of the holidays among all the seasonal trimmings 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 — decorated to the theme of "50 Years of Christmas Magic."
The popular Kid's Mall, where only children age 12 and younger may enter to purchase gifts for family and friends, will be in the Oceanview Room upstairs in Docia Hall Saturday only from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Santa will be in Docia Hall to help make wishes come true 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Don't forget to vote for your favorite booth and enter the $100 drawing in the Showcase Hall.
The Event Center on the Beach has been the sponsor of the Bazaar for several years. Booth fees contribute to the annual maintenance and repair costs of the Curry County Fairgrounds/Event Center on the Beach as no county funding is provided. Plan a day of fun, friendship, shopping and support for local artisans and nonprofit organizations.
For additional information, call the Event Center office at 541-247-4541 or email us at curryfair@gmail.com.