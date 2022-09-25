Bandon Western World logo

Prolific singer-songwriter, Ace Arlo (born Mark Madden), of Bandon, has just released his third album since 2020, World-class Bluegrass, on September 14. Ace may be best known locally for composing the Bandon Well & Pump Jingle "Call The Well Guy."

With Ace Arlo on lead vocals, the album features 14 original songs arranged by Grammy nominee Jason Roller who also provides backup vocals, fiddle, guitar and mandolin along with an all star Nashville backing band: Justin Moses, dobro; Mike Bub, upright bass; Aaron McDaris, banjo; Josh Shilling, background vocals.

