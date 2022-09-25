Prolific singer-songwriter, Ace Arlo (born Mark Madden), of Bandon, has just released his third album since 2020, World-class Bluegrass, on September 14. Ace may be best known locally for composing the Bandon Well & Pump Jingle "Call The Well Guy."
With Ace Arlo on lead vocals, the album features 14 original songs arranged by Grammy nominee Jason Roller who also provides backup vocals, fiddle, guitar and mandolin along with an all star Nashville backing band: Justin Moses, dobro; Mike Bub, upright bass; Aaron McDaris, banjo; Josh Shilling, background vocals.
About the album Ace shared...
“Recording a bluegrass album is something I’ve always wanted to do. Jason Roller is one of the most sought after musicians in Nashville and has played on at least the last 50 songs I have written and recorded. With Jason in charge of production, engineering and choosing the musicians I had no doubt that this album would end up being literally ‘world-class’ bluegrass.”
World-class Bluegrass was produced at Magic Shack Productions in Nashville/Murfreesboro, Tenn. The album was mixed and mastered by Jason Roller and released by Whiskey Run Records.
World-class Bluegrass is now available on all streaming and download services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In