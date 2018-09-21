COOS BAY — All women are invited to sing with Sea Breeze Harmony's Christmas Chorus this fall. From September through December, we'll learn a repertoire of familiar and new Christmas songs, Then we'll perform them at local assisted living facilities, public events, and our own Christmas concert Dec. 8. Become a better singer, make new friends, and enjoy sharing Christmas music with the community. No need to read music or memorize it — we'll teach you. A music fee of $10 is due your first week. Just show up any Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. at the Bay Area Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St. (at Ingersoll), Coos Bay. To learn more, visit seabreezeharmony.org or call director Gail Elber at 541-808-1773.