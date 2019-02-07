BROOKINGS — The 14th annual winter Art & Chocolate Festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Kalmiopsis School, 650 Easy Street, Brookings. A favorite among many festival-goers, the Winter Art & Chocolate Festival is known for its high-quality vendors, offering handmade goods not found elsewhere. From food and chocolate to woodwork and jewelry, there's something for everyone at this family friendly event.
This year's line-up of vendors will offer a bevy of handmade goods, from chocolate and spices to woodwork, jewelry and more. Enjoy live jazz music while browsing through the new and returning vendor booths.
Brand new vendors this year include: Old Agness Store, offering brownies, blondies and bars (with six different heat levels) and Richard Martin Pottery, with his functional and decorative hand-thrown pottery. Rogue River, Jack Thomas of Firesong, will be ringing in his first chocolate festival with his garden bells made from recycled fire extinguishers as well as metal art he makes with a plasma torch. A jeweler, new to the festival, is Sebastian Jewelry & Mish Mash Mosaics, who offers mosaic picture frames, jewelry and handmade bread knives. Also new to the festival is Made By Us from Crescent City, offering upcycled sweater coats, clothes and accessories with felted embellishments. And check out Cultured Creatively, which makes ceramic tile wall hangings and light switch covers with beautiful and unique hand-painted designs.
There are too many returning vendors to mention, but include: Denise Bruchman Photography, who has fantastically printed coasters with coastal themes like lighthouses and sea creatures. Goblin Shoe Candle Co. will return with an elegant selection of candles and scents. Coastal Mist of Bandon will be there with decadent truffles and sumptuous pastries. Alchemy Bliss, the brainchild of Joyce Brandon, will feature some truffles that are designed to tantalize and stimulate the senses with exotic spices and ingredients reputed to be aphrodisiacs. The Makery is traveling down from Coos Bay with their chocolate covered bacon, peanut butter cups as well as various and sundry chocolate delicacies. And Chocolates of Oregon will be there from Grants Pass, with turtles, salted caramels, jelly sticks, chocolate covered nuts, truffles and various confections.
There will be leather work, puffed corn snacks, natural beeswax skincare, pet accessories, lavender health and beauty products, spices, jewelry, handbags, knives and sheaths, quilted items, tie-dye, woodwork and so much more. Don't miss out on the fine blends of herbs and spices offered by Mrs. Britt's who make wonderful chip dips, soup mixes and drinks like wassel. The Herbal Gerbil will help you with natural pain relief and loads of knowledge about homeopathy.
Search for the Winter Art & Chocolate Festival on Facebook for more information.