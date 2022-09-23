The awards for winning artwork at the Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show were given out during Cranberry Days festivities on September 19.
Adult Winners are 1st place Jill Stockford (#PP); 2nd place Melanie Duncan (#E); 3rd place Chip Cassin #WW). Honorable Mentions: Autumn Woods (#CC); Jose Nunez (#A); Deborah Hill (#Z).
Teen Winners are 1st place Savannah Parry (#23); 2nd place Ellrya Knight (#32); 3rd place James Dixon (#13). Honorable Mentions: Diamond Perkins (#4); Alexis Boston (#24); Kadence Teel (#31); Sloan Moore (#34).
Youth Winners are 1st place Jada Ryder (#68); 2nd place Brinkley Kirchgesler (#70); 3rd place Trask Wehner (#47). Honorable Mentions: Ayana Mace (#137); John Alcock (#76); Mariah Jensen (#66).
Adult People’s Choice winner is Jill Stockford (#PP); Youth People’s Choice winner is Sloan Moore (#34).
All boards, including winners will be displayed on the boardwalk through September 29.
At that time the winner boards will be moved to the Market Place building west of the boardwalk to be exhibited in the Bravo Show through Saturday, November 5.
All other boards will be taken down and moved to the Port of Bandon building for pick up by the artists starting Wednesday, October 5. Please pick up your boards within 30 days, or they will be recycled for future use.
Winners’ boards can be picked up at the Port of Bandon office building starting Wednesday, November 10.
