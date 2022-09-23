Art winners

The winners for the Port of Bandon Boardwalk art Show were announced September 19. The winning art will be on display at the Mark Place through November 5.

 Contributed photos

The awards for winning artwork at the Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show were given out during Cranberry Days festivities on September 19.

Adult Winners are 1st place Jill Stockford (#PP); 2nd place Melanie Duncan (#E); 3rd place Chip Cassin #WW).  Honorable Mentions: Autumn Woods (#CC); Jose Nunez (#A); Deborah Hill (#Z).

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments