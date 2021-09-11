The 2021 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show “Gardens Under the Sea” has been up since Memorial Day and will continue through September 20.
Artists of all ages were invited to create variations on the “under sea garden” theme using a variety of mediums. Three categories of artists are represented: Adult, Under 13 years old and 13- Adult.
Awards will be presented on Saturday, September 11, at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater next to the picnic shelter on the boardwalk. Money prizes and/or ribbons for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and honorable mention in each category will be awarded. Also, two People’s Choice awards for youth and adult will be given out.
All of the prizewinning artworks will be retained, cleaned and honored at a public “Bravo Show” to run Friday, October 1, through Saturday, December 11, at the Old Town Market Place, west of the Boardwalk in Bandon.
Owners of non-winning boards may pick up their boards starting Wednesday, September 22, at the Port of Bandon office building located at 390 1st St. SW.
Artworks not picked up within 30 days after will be deemed abandoned and recycled for use next year, so artists please remember to pick up artwork.
