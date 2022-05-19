After more than a decade of cleaning beaches and creating stunning art from what was collected in Bandon, Washed Ashore has added a second operation in Coos Bay.
The nonprofit that uses art to spread the message of keeping plastic and other trash out of the ocean will always call Bandon home, but Washed Ashore will now create its sculptures at a warehouse it recently moved into in Coos Bay.
During a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Coos Bay location, Executive Director Katie Dougherty said the warehouse in Coos Bay fit a big need for Washed Ashore.
“We needed a place to refurbish,” she said. “The plastic breaks down, so when they come back, we need the space. It’s really the launching pad, whether it is a new build or whether it’s going to refurbished and sent on the way.”
The Washed Ashore museum in Bandon holds many of the 87 sculpture created over the years, but sculptures can be seen nationwide is museums, zoos, aquariums and other locations.
Since it opened 11 years ago, Washed Ashore and other
volunteers have cleaned 35 tons of trash off Oregon beaches. Most of it is cleaned and later turned into the sculptures the organization is known for.
Building a sculpture requires the vision and work of artists like Steve Wright with the help of dozens of volunteers. Dougherty said volunteers are always welcome at the new Coos Bay facility from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“We have one artist, two art assistants and a lot of volunteers,” Dougherty said.
During the ribbon cutting, Dougherty said she hopes the move to Coos Bay will open the artwork to many new people.
“We’re very happy to have you all come out and see our facility,” Dougherty said. “We’re so happy to be in Coos Bay. We want this place to be a place to come and help and learn.”
Before he cut the ribbon, Bill Bradley, the chair of the Washed Ashore board, said the road the organization has taken over the least 11 years has been amazing.
“It has been an amazing experience for me to go through all the different steps we’ve been through the last 10 years,” Bradley said. “It’s been remarkable to see the different places these incredible sculptures have been. This is clearly the perfect space. It’s so amazing to see Washed Ashore land here.”
Wright has been working with Washed Ashore as an artist for four years. He said turning trash into art is a challenge, even for an experience artists like him. During the ribbon cutting, he took a break from working on a sea horse that was commissioned by a private company.
He said being in the warehouse was a big step, giving the artists room to store the plastic that was cleaned up and room to create larger sculptures. He also praised the volunteers that help with every piece.
“I can’t say how much everyone helps,” he said. “All he volunteers are so important to help make this. This is my new home. It’s hard to get away from here actually.”
Wright said the day Washed Ashore moved in, work on sculptures continued. A tiger rockfish sculpture recently unveiled in Bandon was the first created in the new space.
He said when one sculpture is finished, work immediately begins on another one.
“We usually move right into another one,” he said. “I already know of two coming up. We’re doing a corral reef next for our own exhibit.”
Wright pointed around the warehouse that was filled with totes of different plastics - bottles, fishing gear, toys and much more.
“Everything you see is off our beaches or the ocean,” he said.
Brad Parks, the conservation and education director for Washed Ashore, said having a location is Coos Bay is already paying off.
“The connection to the community and the businesses that have already welcomed us is amazing,” Parks said.
“Even with what Washed Ashore has already done, we have a bigger job in front of us.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has lead to a new wave of trash in the ocean - masks, gloves and medical waste.
“Even more than ever, Washed Ashore is in the position where we have so much to do,” Parks said.
The Washed Ashore Warehouse is located at 1584 N. 7th Street and guests are always welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In