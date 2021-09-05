Share the experiences of your travels, whether real or ones you’ve dreamed of while staying at home. What memories of beautiful or interesting vacations would you like others to get a glimpse of through your art?
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of “Wanderlust: Places You’ve Been or Want to Visit.”This show runs October, November, and December 2021.
Artists can be creative in their interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff, and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity, or as a political soapbox. SCHHC thanks the public for their continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
- Show Calendar: Show runs October, November and December
- Reception: There will be no reception due to COVID-19 issues. A digital show will be live-streamed from 1-2 p.m. on the hospital’s website and Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 10.
- Delivery of Art: Delivery of art is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Bring ready-to-hang art with your paperwork to the main parking lot in front of Southern Coos Hospital, 900 11th St. SE, or make alternative arrangements with show organizers.
- Pick-Up Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.
- Note: Pick-up date for those with pieces in the current “Blossoms & Blooms” art show will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26. Artists and art purchasers are asked to sign works out with show organizers.
The costs of producing and hanging the quarterly art shows are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center — for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities: patients and families, visitors, staff and the public.
Please contact show organizers with questions: Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman at 541-347-9888.
For additional details and an entry form, visit www.southerncoos.org/art
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able. For more information, email Scott at foundation@southerncoos.org.
