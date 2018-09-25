COOS BAY — Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary will bring "Vocal Trash" to the stage of the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 9, for a Live On Stage performance presented by the Coos County Community Concert Association, now in its 82nd year. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and Vocal Trash will take the stage at 7 p.m.
This group's one-of-kind performance will feature "entertainment with a conscience,” says Steve Linder, creator of Vocal Trash. It is a diverse blend of environmental performers who have been engaging audiences across the U.S. for over a decade. The musical aspects of this exciting, high-energy troupe from Texas appeals to everyone – from the very young to the very old – in its perfect mix of pop, rock, swing and classic oldies.
Vocal Trash combines uniquely recycled musical instruments, such as their one-of-a-kind bass and guitars, with an industrial percussion section made-up of metal trash cans, plastic barrels, water bottles and other landfill rescued items. Their hip, yet poignant, presentation teaches children to use their imagination in a meaningful and lasting way as it relates to eco-friendly living. This makes for a powerful and personal tool to reach young minds while enforcing an important narrative to reuse items that would normally end up as discarded, earth burdensome waste.
Tickets are $30 each or $60 for all four community concerts and can be purchased at Farr's Hardware in Coos Bay, seven days a week. For more information, contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit https://cccca.com. For more information about the band, visit www.vocaltrash.net.