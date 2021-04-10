BANDON - Join Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center at a virtual opening reception for the newest Quarterly Art Show related to the theme “By the Light of the Moon” from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, on the SCHHC website at https://southerncoos.org/art/
“Walk” through the virtual gallery and listen to featured artist Tracy Hodson talk about her mosaics and the process involved in creating them.
For those who can’t make the opening, the art show and talk will be available on the hospital’s website for all to enjoy at their leisure.
The exhibit will have an eclectic selection of moon-themed art to browse through, created by local artists, from acrylics to watercolors, collages, photographs, wood carvings and more, along with Hodson’s stunning mosaics.
The show runs through June 2021.
