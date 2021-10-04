Bandon-By-the-Sea Rotary’s Fifth annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course. 

The format will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Participants can make their own teams or be paired with other players.

The entry fee is $100 per person and includes green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch.

Hole-in-one prizes include a $10,000 cash award sponsored by Bain Insurance and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma sponsored by Coos Bay Toyota.

There will be prizes for closest to the hole on all par-3 holes, as well as longest drive for men and women.

All net proceeds will go to veterans organizations serving Coos County. 

No handicap is required. The tournament is a fun day and a great way to honor veterans.

Registration is done through the Bandon Crossings pro shop at 541-347-3232 and preregistration is appreciated.

For more information, contact Dave Buche at 541 -572-2017.  

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments