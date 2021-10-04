Bandon-By-the-Sea Rotary’s Fifth annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The format will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Participants can make their own teams or be paired with other players.
The entry fee is $100 per person and includes green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch.
Hole-in-one prizes include a $10,000 cash award sponsored by Bain Insurance and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma sponsored by Coos Bay Toyota.
There will be prizes for closest to the hole on all par-3 holes, as well as longest drive for men and women.
All net proceeds will go to veterans organizations serving Coos County.
No handicap is required. The tournament is a fun day and a great way to honor veterans.
Registration is done through the Bandon Crossings pro shop at 541-347-3232 and preregistration is appreciated.
For more information, contact Dave Buche at 541 -572-2017.
