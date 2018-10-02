COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will present a new exhibit entitled Vet Ink: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service with an opening ceremony scheduled 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the museum. The ceremony is free and open to the public with light refreshments being provided.
Historically tattoos have many meanings as well as misconceptions. Traditionally military inspired tattoos depict the story of wars and battles and symbolize lost soldiers or achievements in service. Vet Ink: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service is an exhibition created to honor the more than 8,000 veterans who reside in Coos County, Ore.
The exhibit features several local military personnel, active duty and retired, and the stories behind their military inspired tattoos. The exhibit takes a closer look at the story behind the “ink” – providing the men and women in the exhibit an opportunity to share some of their perspectives and experiences while serving in the military. The exhibit components include audio visual and a series of interpretive panels that feature photographs related to the individual and the unique story behind their ink.
Vet Ink: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service was created with the help of local professionals and businesses. Coast Metal Works, Inc., WOW arts & exhibits, Inner Sanctum Studios, and local photographer Aron Tyler all contributed to the exhibit. Vet Ink sponsors include Coast Metal Works, West Coast Contractors, Oregon Pacific Bank, Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary, and the City of Coos Bay, with additional support from KDOCK Radio and the Coos Bay Lions Club.
The exhibit will run for 9 months, from October 17, 2018 through the summer of 2019, at the Coos History Museum. The interpretive panels will later be available for loan to local schools, museums, libraries, businesses, government offices and other public spaces. For more information, visit www.cooshistory.org.