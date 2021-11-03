1921
Coos River School is closed
Scarlet fever epidemic results in quarantine
One pupil succumbs to disease and a number suffer from mild form of the disease
The Coos River Consolidated school was closed today and will remain closed at least the remainder of the week, following an investigation by the county health officer, Dr. Earl Lowe, of the recent cases of scarlet fever which have been reported on Coos river.
There have been a number of cases of illness there recently but they have not been reported as the cases did not appear serious and it was evidently not thought that they were attacks of scarlet fever, as no medical attention was summoned.
Johnnie Brunnell, who died Saturday evening, was thought by the attending physician to be suffering from the after effects of scarlet fever. He and his brother, Clifford, were ill some time ago but had partially recovered. Clifford is now quite ill with severe kidney trouble which is, according to Dr. Horsefall, the attending physician, a result of scarlet fever.
It is reported that there are several other cases of illness similar to that from which the Brunnell children suffered, although none of them have been reported as yet. The symptoms are those of scarlet fever and the school, through the report of Dr. Horsefall, was closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the epidemic.
There were a number of cases of scarlet fever at Bandon about two weeks ago.
Coos has 2219 motor vehicles
Figures shown in a report by secretary of state
Application blanks for the 1922 licenses have been mailed to avoid any delay
The following statement is made by the secretary of state:
“The distribution of the registrations up to September 15, 1921, shows that in Coos county there were registered 13 motor vehicle dealers, 172 chauffeurs, 2225 motor vehicle operators, 39 motorcycles, 1827 passanger cars, 2 ambulances and hearses, 17 busses and stages, 131 commercial cars of less than one ton capacity, 207 trucks of from one to five tons capacity, and 25 trailers of from one to five tons capacity, or a total of 2219 licensed passenger and commercial motor vehicles.”
Old brewery at North Bend burns
Destroyed by fire at early hour this morning
Loss is not much as the building had been condemned by the fire marshal recently
The North Bend firemen had use for the new fire truck last night when a fire occurred in the old brewery building on the waterfront road. The alarm was turned in at 1:00 a.m., by means, first of the city bell, and later by the siren. The building is owned by Charles Thomm of Lakeside.
The fire started in the southwest corner of the old building, which has been partly dismantled and altogether unoccupied for several years past. Mystery attaches to the source of the fire, but it is said that those who first went near it noticed a strong smell of kerosene. It is regarded as an outgrowth of Hallowe’en mischief.
Practically ruined
The shell of the building remains intact, but the interior is badly demolished, especially to the rear, where roof and floors have burned and fallen through. So weakened are the walls that it will be necessary to tear down the remains of the structure else the winter storms may blow it down.
Sawdust in walls
Sawdust packed in the walls of the building, said to be for coolness in the days when the building was in use, made it very hard for the fire boys to extinguish the blaze.
1971
CB, NB police nab violators with unmarked cars
World interviews show most motorists don’t mind
Faith in the old adage that “what you can’t see can’t hurt you” is causing discomfort, if not pain, for a number of Bay Area motorists.
Behind the discomfort is the use of unmarked radar patrol cars by North Bend and Coos Bay police.
Surprisingly most persons don’t mind. “I would favor any car to patrol traffic violations … and you can quote me,” was the strong view of a 19-year-old Coos Bay girl.
But some do mind. “I don’t like it,” an elderly critic of unmarked radar cars said. “It’s like they’re sneaking up on you.”
Commenting on the unmarked radar cars, Coos Bay Police Chief Rollie Pean spoke openly about his department’s use of them, denying any attempt at “speed trap” tactics.
“It is an effective tool to prevent traffic accidents,” the chief noted. “We do our enforcement the best way we can.”
North Bend Police Chief Walter Lee said much the same thing about his department’s use of an unmarked radar car, though Chief Lee pointed out that the North Bend radar car “did” have police stars on its front doors.
Chief Lee noted that when North Bend used only radar cars with police lights on the roof a few years ago it did not do much good.
“Since we began using the unmarked radar car,” the chief said, “we have had a drop in serious accidents. I think it is a definite help to have the unmarked cars … I wish I had more.”
CB bank will have 20 branches
“If other areas of the state require added banking services we will be glad to apply to fill those needs,” Western Bank president A.W. “Bill” Sweet told The World regarding recent expansion of the Coos Bay bank.
Western Bank, which started in 1904 as the Bank of Bandon, will have 20 branches in Oregon “which more or less rim the state” when the pending mergers are completed, according to Sweet.
The bank now has branches in Coos Bay, Empire, North Bend, Bandon, Gold Beach, Brookings, Illinois Valley, Clatskanie, Ontario, Baker and LaGrande. Mergers pending approval will add Florence, St. Helens, Scappoose, Klamath Falls, Klamath Shasta Plaza, Bend, Redmond, Sisters and Prineville.
Sweet said the expansion “strengthens the bank as far as depositors are concerned and gives us diversification around the state for involvement in Oregon’s economy.”
Morris leads Braves to regional CC title
REEDSPORT — With Jim Morris landing individual honors, Reedsport claimed the Region II-AA (Coast League-Sunset Six) cross country championships rather handily over Brookings Saturday on the 2.6-mile Forest Hills Country Club course.
Morris eased across the finish line in 13:37 to lead the Braves to a 19-44 team win over the Bruins. Finishing second in the meet was Scott Richardson of Siuslaw in 13:40 as the Viking runner landed the only individual qualifying berth to Saturday’s state meet in Eugene.
By virtue of the lopsided team win — Brookings’ Jeff Boak was the only Bruin to break through the top seven Reedsport runners — the Braves have landed the team qualification to state.
Toledo’s Pete Krabbe was third in 13:49, Coquille’s Tom Cunningham fourth in 14:04 and Boak fifth in 14:06 to round out the top individual performances.
2001
The sweet sound of success
Their smooth sound can be heard at jazz festivals, benefit concerts and spirited gatherings across the South Coast. More than 150 young musicians comprise this bunch, which strings together 100 shows a year and still finds time to hit the books and kid around.
Amid all the concerts, all the accolades, all the bombastic blasts of trumpet and sax, one question remains: What exactly is the Oregon Coast Lab Band?
“It’s just fun. It doesn’t matter how good you are. You get some individual attention you can’t get anywhere else.”
That’s 14-year-old Josh Ward’s take on the phenomena known as lab band. The Marshfield clarinet king was one of about 20 kids who joined director Greg Young for a practice Monday night in North Bend. Clad in a gold tee shirt and a wide grin, Josh punched out a beat and took his place in the solo line with the other members of this one-of-a-kind troupe.
For $2 a month and a few hours a week, these kids are supplementing their musical education and helping keep jazz alive for the next generation.
State budget deficit will impact area schools
Districts: South Coast schools may face millions in cuts next year if state shrinks budget by 2 percent
A declining student population isn’t the only threat to the budgets of South Coast school districts this year.
With Oregon facing a $300 million deficit that is likely to climb to more than twice that figure, budget cuts are looming statewide that will affect the state’s public education system. A 2- to 4-percent reduction in state funding is expected.
For South Coast schools, that means even less funding to educate children on top of current budget woes that led to the Coos Bay School District’s decision to close an elementary school last June and the cutting of several programs, teachers and other staff by the North Bend School District to offset a $2.3 million shortfall over the last two years.
Most South Coast school districts are already caught between a rock and a hard place — student populations are dropping along with the amount of state funding, while the cost of providing a public education continues to rise.
“It’s a totally exasperating and frustrating situation,” said Coos Bay School District Superintendent Giles Parker.
For Coos Bay, a 2 percent cut in state money totals about $500,000 Parker said.
But that doesn’t include the district’s loss of 84 students — 60 at the elementary level — so far this year. Worth about $5,500 apiece in state funding, the loss of those students equals about $462,000 in lost revenue.
Local agencies ramp up surveillance for terrorist attacks
FBI issues alert: Agency lets local police decide how best to protect communities
As nationwide terrorist advisories put emergency responders throughout the country on a heightened sense of alert, officials in remote, rural areas say their stepped up operations can be measured mainly through intangibles.
Local agencies are operating with more awareness to the potential for terrorist threats through the little changes that are quickly becoming routine since Sept. 11. It’s with a mindset; it’s with locked doors and gates; it’s keeping a watchful eye.
Two months ago, abandoned cars were just that. Now, they could be car-bombs.
Before September, letters without return addresses weren’t considered suspicious. Now they are.
And people passing by government offices may notice other unusual activities not experienced before the attacks.
“You wouldn’t have seen anyone opening mail with rubber gloves on,” said Mark Anderson, Coos Bay’s deputy fire chief.
Now, one would, he said.
The FBI, which has been disseminating advisories to agencies across the nation, is leaving it up to local officials to decide what response is best. The agency issued the heightened state of alert on behalf of the Bush Administration on Monday to approximately 18,000 local law enforcement agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In