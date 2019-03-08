DORA — No stages at “The Stagecoach House,” is a presentation sponsored by the Dora Library. It's easy to imagine a stagecoach pulling up to the front porch of the largest house in Dora, a house that's sometimes called “The Stagecoach House.” Although it looks the part, the house never served as a stage stop.
When he designed in the early 1900s, the Edwin Abernethy house probably intended to host paying guests in rooms on the upper floors. At that time, the Coos Bay Wagon Road through Dora was one of the main routes from Roseburg to Coos Bay. Traffic dwindled when the railroad arrived in North Bend/Coos Bay in 1916 and then slowed to a trickle when the route from Roseburg to Coos Bay through Camas Valley was developed into Highway 42.
The history of the Abernethy house will be discussed at the third in a series of "Local Lore" events sponsored by Dora Library. Photographs of the house and anecdotes about its first residents, Edwin and Ethel Abernethy, will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Dora Center located at 56125 Goldbrick Road in Myrtle Point.
Entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, the two and a half story house on Sitkum Lane near Miller Road features multiple gables and dormers. Edwin Abernethy was a Dora resident from about 1890 to 1958. At age 16, he came to Dora with his parents, William and Sarah Abernethy. When they moved away, he stayed. He designed the house before he turned 30. Then he led the construction effort from 1905 to 1922. He fired bricks on the site, using clay from the banks of adjacent Steel Creek. He milled and planed fir lumber from trees that grew on the Abernethy property.
In 1922, Abernethy married Ethel Laird, postmistress of the Sitkum Post Office, and the couple became the first residents of the house. Ethel Abernethy who survived her husband, lived alone in the house from 1958 until her death in 1979 at age 94. Local Lore presenters will be David Laird, Mapril Combs, and Linda Kirk. After the presentation, which will include audience participation, refreshments will be served.
The final event in the Local Lore series will be “Dora and Sitkum Schools.” It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
For more information, contact Dora Library at 541-572-6009 or call 541-572-2182.