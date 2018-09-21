COQUILLE — The Holy Name Catholic Church will have their 68th annual Spaghetti Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Coquille Community Building.
It will be a delicious all-you-can-eat spaghetti meal that will include salad, garlic bread, a beverage and home-made desserts.
Meals for ages 11 and older will be $7, for ages 5-10 it will be $5, and the younger than 5 can eat free.
Your immediate family of four or more may eat for a special family rate of $20.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.