During the less sunny time of the year, let’s fill the walls with light. Use landscape, still life, portraiture, architecture, abstract or other works to portray light. You can choose to show a contrast of light and dark, the mood of candle or firelight, colorful sunrises or sunsets, a quiet foggy day, or whatever you can imagine that features light.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Sunrise to Sunset: Chasing the Light. This show runs January through March 2022. As usual, you can be creative in your interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff, and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity, or as a political soapbox. Thank you for your continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter one to three pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able. For more information, please email Scott at foundation@southerncoos.org.
Bring ready-to-hang art with your paperwork to the main parking lot in front of Southern Coos Hospital on Wednesday, January 5, at 2 p.m., or make alternative arrangements with show organizers.
Artist fees are not required. Donations are welcome to help support continuing shows. Please make checks payable to Southern Coos Hospital Foundation and bring when dropping off your art work.
Pieces must be wired and ready to hang, or matted and ready to hang.
Please deliver your artwork with the following information included:
• A list of your artwork(s) with your name, address, e-mail, title of piece, and price. Entry form for this info is below, or available at drop- off. Please make sure your name and title of the art is on the back of each piece you submit. If work is not for sale, include a value for insurance purposes please.
At this time, the hospital does not charge a commission fee on sold paintings. However, a donation to the Foundation Art Program when there is a sale will help the program to continue. We reserve the right to refuse submitted artwork due to content, presentation or space. Images may be used for advertising and promotional purposes for this show. Loss of or damage to artwork located in the hospital is at the artist’s expense unless deemed covered by hospital insurance policy less deductible. The costs of producing and hanging this show are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center—for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities: patients and families, visitors, staff, and the public.
Please contact show organizers with questions: Ava Richey 541-297-6118 or Susan 541-347-9888.
