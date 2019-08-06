BANDON — The live drum and bass duo, SUNQ, have been described as The White Stripes and DEVO meet Victor Wooten and The Jungle Drummer.
As the rhythm section for The Wyatt Act and Doctor Striker, Guinevere Q and Young Sun have created their own style of music inspired by Shobaleader One, Amy Winehouse, Thelonious Monk, Nirvana, and Bonobo. SUNQ is on tour from San Francisco, Calif., where they have performed at many popular venues, including playing as the house band for The Punch Line Comedy Club.
Join SUNQ from 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Broken Anchor Bar & Grill located at 325 Second St. SE in Bandon.