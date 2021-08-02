The South Coast Striders will host a history hike around Bandon on August 8.
Those who are participating will have two options.
- Join archaeologist and historian, Reg Pullen and Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn for a four-mile walking tour of Bandon, or
- Join Historical Society volunteer and Treasurer Jim Proehl for a faster paced version.
Pullen and Schamehorn will share all the local lore and colorful history of Bandon while touring various historical points of interest. Starting at the Bandon Museum, you'll tour the waterfront and Old Town before heading to the beach. The total hike is four miles, rated moderate, with some sand walking involved and should last 2.5 to 3 hours. You can shorten the walk by leaving it before the trip to the beach.
Proeh; will offer a faster paced version of the hike that will take you out by the schools and the City Park before returning along the beach and Beach Loop Road. Proehl's version will emphasize the walking, with talks along the way. There will be no shortage of historical information.
Dress appropriately for the weather. A windbreaker with a hood is recommended for the beach section. Walking sticks might be helpful for the beginning of the beach walk. Bring water. You might want to pack a lunch to eat on the Bandon Boardwalk, or you might want to plan to eat at one of Bandon's many fine lunch spots.
After the hike you may want to visit the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Because this is on a Sunday, admission will be free, thanks to the "Free Summer Sundays" program sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock.
Location and Time
We will meet at 10 a.m. in the public parking lot of the Bandon Historical Society Museum. If the lot is full, you can find additional parking behind the Face Rock Creamery. The museum is on the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.
