BANDON — Nothing is going to stop Ashley Strain from working on her basketball skills. Even with all the gyms closed and access to a basketball hoop limited, she has made sure to keep trying to get better.
It is this very mentality that helped the Bandon senior earn a spot on next year’s Pacific University basketball team.
“Our coach sent out this app where we can still do these workouts at home and videoing us doing them and working on our skills and it will help us improve. There’s a lot of support out there that will help me and the other girls in my community… Help keep us in shape, keep us ready and keep us on our game,” said Strain on how she is continuing to get ready.
For Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons, he knows that this is the work ethic that has allowed Strain to thrive.
“It’s going to be hard to outwork her. If I were at the gym 15 minutes before practice started, usually I was late by her standards because she was there 20 minutes early. It’s one of those things, that’s just who she is. She’s going to put in the work to get better,” he said.
“I know she likes seeing herself improve but I know honestly s works really hard because she wants her team to be successful. That’s just her mindset is if I get better then I’ll be able to help my team and my team will be better which is going to help us all.”
Even as the Tigers were recording single digit win totals each season, Strain kept on putting in work. She knew it had paid off when she was able to compete while playing at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“Last summer I went up to SWOCC to a couple of open gyms and played with the girls and I was like I could actually be here, I could play here. So it just got to where I can start talking to coaches and figuring out where I want to go,” said Strain.
Strain found Pacific to be the right fit for her. She liked the size of the school, she is interested in pursuing a future in business and is excited for the opportunity to attend a university.
“It means a lot. Taking this next step and going to college, especially at a university. I am the first person, basically, in my family going to a university which is really exciting,” said Strain. “And I’m just ready for the next step and I’m ready to go play basketball and continue my love for the sport.”
