The U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in August will include fewer players than the event traditionally includes. It also will include fewer spectators than previous USGA events at the resort.
Last week, the United States Golf Association announced reduced fields for both the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which will be held Aug. 3-9 in Maryland.
In a normal year, the U.S. Amateur would have 312 golfers, but this year’s event will include 264. The event is scheduled for Aug. 10-16 and will be played on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur will have 132 golfers instead of its regular field of 156.
Both events will be conducted without regional qualifying. All golfers will be chosen through exemptions.
The fields were reduced to align with health and safety guidelines and ensure the two events could be held.
“We are extremely grateful to state and local government officials in both Maryland and Oregon for their cooperation and partnership in working through logistics for these championships,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director for USGA championships. “We are all facing new parameters brought on by current realities and will continue to partner with all parties as we navigate conducting these amateur championships under new guidelines.”
For the same reason, the tournaments also will be conducted without volunteers or spectators.
“The decision to move forward without both groups was directly related to the importance of operating a championship in the safest way possible for the players, spectators, volunteers and surrounding communities,” said Jeff Simonds, the director of resort operations at Bandon Dunes. “We are asking those that were planning to attend to support the players and championship by tuning into television coverage on FOX Sports.”
Just who is coming to Bandon Dunes won’t be known for a few more weeks, but the categories they will come from were finalized last week. They include an increased emphasis on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as well as finishes in recent USGA events. For example, for the U.S. Amateur, any amateur golfers who advanced to the U.S. Open last summer are eligible, as well as any who reached the final 64 of the U.S. Amateur and the champions from the past four years for the U.S. Senior, Junior and Mid-Amateur championships.
“We are excited to welcome the exempt field to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort,” Simonds said. “This will likely be the most competitive field in any U.S. Amateur Championship.”
Bodenhamer agreed.
“Making the decision to forgo qualifying for our championships this year was extremely difficult, but we’re glad to be able to continue the legacy of these competitions and provide the best amateur players in the world the opportunity to compete for a USGA title,” he said. “We aimed to create fields that most closely resemble those for a typical Amateur and Women’s Amateur, and are confident we will crown two worthy champions in August.”
Entries for the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Amateur open on Friday, June 26, and close on Wednesday, July 8.
This will be the seventh USGA event at the resort and several golfers from the last one, last summer’s U.S. Men’s Amateur Four Ball, could be back on the South Coast.
