BANDON — South Coast residents won't have a chance to watch the 120th U.S. Amateur golf championship in person next month, but they have had a chance to see the winner's trophy in the Bandon area.
On Monday, the famed Havemeyer Trophy was at Banner Bank, a major sponsor for the event.
It was one stop among a number in the community for the trophy.
The trophy is gold-plated and inscribed with the names of the winners of the U.S. Amateur since it began in 1895. The original trophy was destroyed by fire. The traveling trophy stays with the winner for almost a year and is used to help promote the event.
The official trophy, created in 1926 to replace the one destroyed by fire, is displayed at a museum and is valued at approximately $62,000.
During recent days, the traveling trophy also has been on display briefly at the following locations:
• Bain Insurance
• Bandon Crossings Golf Course
• Big Foot Beverage
• BnT Promotions
• Edgewaters Restaurant
• Foley’s Irish Pub
• Moore Mill
• Lord Bennett’s Restaurant
• The Wheelhouse Restaurant
Additionally, Director of Resort Operations Jeff Simonds said resort officials will have leveraged the Havemeyer Trophy Tour to highlight some of the great things/tourist spots in Bandon:
• Circles in the Sand beach labyrinths
• Washed Ashore sculptures
• Coquille River Lighthouse
The U.S. Amateur is the biggest of seven USGA championships the resort has hosted in its 21-year history and community members and resort officials have looked forward to it for several years.
"During the initial planning stages we were trying to integrate the championship throughout the county," Simonds said. "With the COVID-19 pandemic we had to reimagine and plan for the championship to have the smallest footprint as possible.
"Spectators and volunteers have been eliminated. Even parts of our own staff and caddies will not be able to participate. Essentially we are creating a 'bubble' around the championship. The Havemeyer Trophy tour was our way of connecting the championship with those that have been supportive of Bandon Dunes and the U.S. Amateur throughout the process."
The U.S. Amateur is the oldest golf championship in the United States, created in 1895 (the U.S. Women's Amateur also is holding its 120th edition this year).
The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 10-16 and includes 264 of the top amateur golfers in the world.
They will start the tournament by playing 18 holes each on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails golf courses, one round on Aug. 10 and the other on Aug. 11.
The top 64 players after those two rounds advance to the match play portion of the tournament.
The tournament has a rich history, with past winners including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.
After the qualifying rounds, all the matches will be played on the Bandon Dunes course, with the final a 36-hole event.
For safety purposes, no spectators will be allowed and there also won't be volunteers, which were a key part of the past USGA tournaments.
Bandon Dunes employees and anyone else involved in the tournament will be tested for COVID-19 on site through a mobile testing trailer provided by BioReference Laboratories, Inc., which is partnering with USGA, with a 48-72-hour test result turn-around. In addition, all players must be tested with results known prior to arriving at the tournament (two tests for players).
Players will be staying at the resort as well as Bandon Beach Motel and Bandon Inn and the Red Lion in Coos Bay.
