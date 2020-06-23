NEWPORT — The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has added two additional all-depth halibut fishery openings for the Central Coast Subarea, making a total of eight openings for the popular fishery.
The subarea includes the ports from Port Orford to Garibaldi.
Remaining openings are July 9-11, July 16-18, July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1.
“Adding these two openings to the spring all-depth season gives halibut anglers more opportunity to harvest the quota,” said Lynn Mattes, recreational groundfish and halibut project leader for ODFW. “We haven’t met the quota yet and don’t believe these extra openings will surpass that.”
Anglers are reminded to be mindful of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order as well as the concerns of coastal communities, as well as to exercise social distancing.
Guidelines include staying home if you are sick, checking for access before you go, staying close to home, being prepared (restrooms and other facilities may be limited), avoid crowds, wash your hands often and pack out whatever you pack in.
For more information about halibut fishing, including a map of Oregon’s recreational seasons, visit https://myodfw.com/pacific-halibut-sport-regulations.
