Tom Gant impressively shot his age with his net score two rounds in a row, and the second time also won the weekly Casual Fridays competition at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
Gant shot a net score of 70 in the event last week. Meanwhile, Richard Stefiuk took over first place in the Crossings Cup standings the same event, moving ahead of Phil Shoaf by one point as the regular season winds down.
At the end of the regular season, the top eight golfers will compete in the Crossings Cup match play bracket.
Shoaf had a big lead in the standings before his work schedule kept him out of several weeks of Casual Fridays events, allowing the field to tighten. Last week’s even carried double points, which closed the gap even more.
With six weeks to go, two with double points, Stefiuk has 79 points, Shoaf 78, Brian Gibson and Dave Kimes 77 each, Carter Borror 65, Wim McSpadden and Dewey Powers 64 each and Chip England 63. Toby Stanley (61), Jeff Mihalick (60), Val Nemcek (60) and Mark Nortness (59) are not far behind eighth place.
Andrew Kimall shot the best gross score last week, with a 71. That was two shots better than Gibson.
Nemcek, Don Weissert, Steven Robb, Wayne Everest and Mitch McCullough all were one shot behind Gant in the low-net division for the week.
Fourth of July tourney
Bobby Cox and John Miles combined to win a Fourth of July scramble at Bandon Crossings on Independence Day.
The pair combined for a net score of 66.
Jon Gsbyers and Howard Seaton finished second, two shots back. Tied for third with scores of 70 were Bob Bray and Cedric Johnston, and Dave and Diane Buche.
Miles and Marilyn Pothier won the long drive awards.
